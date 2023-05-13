NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON APPLICATIONS FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES FOR 2023/2024 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Davison in the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, on the 23rd day of May 2023 at the hour of 10:00 A.M. in the County Commission Chambers, located at 1420 North Main Street, Mitchell, SD, will meet in regular session to consider the following new applications for a Wine and Cider License and a Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License to operate outside the municipality for the 2023/2024 licensing period, which have been presented to the Board of Commissioners and filed in the County Auditor’s Office. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT any person, persons or their Attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing who are interested in the approval or rejections of any such applications. NAME Lee’s Red Barn LEGAL DESCRIPTION Lot A, Except Lots A-1, A-2, A-3 in SE ¼ of Section 15 T 102 N, R60W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, SD LICENSE TYPE Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License Retail (on-off sale) Wine & Cider License Dated at Mitchell, South Dakota, this 13th day of May, 2023. Susan Kiepke Davison County Auditor Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $14.77 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 13, 2023) 223266