NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR TEMPORARY SALE OF MALT BEVERAGES AND/OR SOUTH DAKOTA FARM WINES FOR AUGUST 15, 16 & 17, 2023 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Davison in the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, on the 27th day of June, 2023 at the hour of 9:15 A.M. at the North Offices, 1420 North Main St, Mitchell, SD, in the Commission Chambers, will meet in regular session to consider the following temporary application for a Malt Beverage and/or a South Dakota Farm Wines License to operate outside a municipality on August 15, 16 & 17, 2023, which has been presented to the Board of Commissioners and filed in the County Auditor’s Office. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT any person, persons or their Attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing who are interested in the approval or rejection of any such applications. NAME: Exchange Club of Mitchell ADDRESS OR LEGAL DESCRIPTION: PO Box 811, Mitchell, SD LICENSE TYPE: Malt Beverage/SD Wines NAME: Dakota Fest (Physical location) ADDRESS: SE ¼ Inc Lot A of Moneke’s Sub Ex H2 & Ex Schlaffman Tract 1, Mitchell Twp, Davison County, South Dakota And SW ¼, Ex H2 & Ex Lot A of Mitchell Landfill 1st Addn & Lot 7 N of H-3 SE ¼, Mitchell Twp, Davison County, South Dakota Dated at Mitchell, South Dakota, this 17th day of June, 2023 Susan Kiepke Davison County Auditor Published once at the total approximate cost of $19.43 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 17, 2023) 234141