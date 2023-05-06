NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE DAVISON COUNTY COMMISSION ON THE CREATION OF THE TAX INCREMENT DISTRICT NUMBER FOUR Notice is hereby given pursuant to § 11-9-3 of the South Dakota Codified Laws, that a public hearing shall be conducted in the Commission Room of the Davison County North Offices at 1420 N. Main St., Mitchell, South Dakota, on May 23, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. or as soon thereafter as can be heard by the Davison County Commission on the question of whether to approve the formation of a tax incremental district to be located in the following location: • NW1/4, EX LOT A OF JOHNSON’S SUB & EX LOTS H1 & H2 • SW1/4, EX RY & H2 AND EX SW1/4 OF SW1/4 OF SEC 11, LYING WEST OF RR R-O-W & LYING E OF H-2 All Located in Section 11, T 102 N, R 60, W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota. At said time and place, the County Commission shall give all parties who appear or submit written comments an opportunity to express their views with respect to the proposed creation of the District and its proposed location. Written comments will be received at the office of the Auditor Department until the date and time set for the public hearing. Dated this 6th day of May 2023. Susan Kiepke Davison County Auditor 605-995-8608 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $15.20 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 6, 2023) 221029