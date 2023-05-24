NOTICE OF MUNICIPAL/SCHOOL ELECTION MUNI

NOTICE OF MUNICIPAL/SCHOOL ELECTION MUNICIPALITY OF MITCHELL/MITCHELL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 17-2 A Municipal/School Election will be held on June 6, 2023 in Mitchell, South Dakota. If the polls cannot be opened because of bad weather, the election may be postponed one week. The election polls will be open from seven a.m. to seven p.m. central time on the day of the election. At the election, the following questions will be voted upon or offices will be filled: School Board Member – 3 year term Debra E Everson Matthew Christiansen Alderman Ward 3 – 3 year term Mike Bathke Jason Bates Kimberly Lofgren Alderman Ward 4 – 3 year term Susan Tjarks Don Everson Initiated Measure An Ordinance of the City of Mitchell, South Dakota to Undesignate Certain City-Owned Real Property as Park Land and for Codification of Such Action” City Attorney Explanation: State Law requires that if park land is no longer to be used for park purposes, then voters must approve the change of use of that park land at an election. The City owns eight (8) lots on the shores of Lake Mitchell which are undeveloped and situated between existing residences but are currently defined as parks. The initiated measure lists the eight (8) lots and provides that each would no longer be required to be used for park purposes. If approved, this would allow the eight (8) lots to be used for other purposes or sold. A vote “Yes” will allow the eight (8) city-owned lots to be sold or used for other purposes. A vote “No” will leave the status of the eight (8) city-owned lots as is. Bond Issue Mitchell School District 17-2, Bond Election, Davison and Hanson Counties, South Dakota Explanation: Shall the Mitchell School District 17-2, Davison and Hanson Counties, South Dakota, issue its negotiable general obligation bonds in a principal amount not exceeding $17,000,000, issued in one or more series, bearing interest at such rates as may be determined by the school board, payable and maturing from 1 and not to exceed 30 years after the date of issuance, for the purpose of financing school facilities renovations, improvements and additions, including completing the new high school project by adding the high school gymnasium, locker rooms, weight room, auxiliary gym, gymnastics/multi-purpose room, cheer/dance space, wrestling room, and furnishing and equipping the same and the costs of issuing the bonds? Shall the above proposition be approved and the bonds issued? Furthermore, the following are unopposed: Alderman Ward 1 – 3 year term Tim Goldammer Alderman Ward 2 – 3 year term John Doescher The polling place in each precinct of this municipality/school district is as follows: Davison County Fairgrounds, 3200 West Havens Avenue, Mitchell, South Dakota Ward 1/Ward 2-Precincts 10-16 Ward 3-Precincts 18-20 Ward 4-Precincts 6-9 Outside City Limits-Precincts 1, 3-5 Mitchell School District voters of Hanson County Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the City Finance Officer at (605)995-8420 before the election for information on polling place accessibility for people with disabilities. Michelle Bathke Finance Officer City of Mitchell Steve Culhane Business Manager Mitchell School District Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $64.52 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 24 & 31, 2023) 225424