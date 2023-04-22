NOTICE OF INTENT To operate under the te

NOTICE OF INTENT To operate under the terms of the general permit for restricted use solid waste disposal facilities under the South Dakota Solid Waste Program The City of Mt. Vernon intends to operate a restricted use solid waste facility, located in: 1R Tract #2 Section 22 T103, RG2, approximately 3/8 mile east of Mt. Vernon, South Dakota. The facility occupies 4 acres, more or less, and will accept rubble trees, construction/demolition debris, wood products and yard waste compost from the City of Mt. Vernon, SD. The City of Mt. Vernon owns and will operate this site. Persons wishing more information may contact: The City of Mt. Vernon PO Box 52 Mt. Vernon, SD 57363 Phone: 605-236-5207 This is a renewal for current authorization of this facility. Weston Frank Mayor, City of Mt. Vernon Laura Mayclin Finance Officer Published 1 times at the total approximate cost of $12.46 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 22, 2023) 215797