NOTICE OF INTENT TO MINE Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF INTENT TO MINE Notice is hereby given that a mining operation is to be conducted by Lewis Bainbridge Legal location of the mine NW 1/4 of SE 1/4 & SW 1/4 of NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 of NE 1/4 & NE 1/4 of SE 1/4 Section 3 T 101 N R 60 W County Davison General location of the mine One mile West and 2 1/2 miles North of Ethan, SD The operation is to bein by June 10, 2023 and will be completed to include final reclamation by June 10, 2063 Proposed future use of the affected land will consist of regrading, replacing topsoil, and reseeding to allow the area to be returned to pasture. Additional information about the operation may be obtained from Lewis Bainbridge, 605-999-4640 or the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Minerals and Mining Program, 523 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota 57501-3182, phone: 605-773-4201. Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $11.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 13, 2023) 219635