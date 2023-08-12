NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR S

NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES It appearing that application for license for the sale of alcoholic beverages, in the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, as the same is defined and classified under the provision of 1967 SDCL, Title 35, and Acts Amendatory thereof, has been presented to the governing body and filed in the office of the Finance Officer, as follows: a. On the application to transfer RW-6530 Retail (On-Off Sale) Wine and Cider License from Meyers Oil Co Inc. dba Dakota Sunset Shell, 1524 W Havens Ave, Mitchell, SD to Dakota Sunset LLC dba Dakota Sunset LLC, 1524 W Havens Ave, Mitchell, SD b. On the application to transfer PL-4695 Package (Off Sale) Liquor License from Meyers Oil Co Inc. dba Dakota Sunset Shell, 1524 W Havens Ave, Mitchell, SD to Dakota Sunset LLC dba Dakota Sunset LLC, 1524 W Havens Ave, Mitchell, SD c. On the application to transfer RB-2838 Retail (On-Off Sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License from Meyers Oil Co Inc. dba Dakota Sunset Shell, 1524 W Havens Ave, Mitchell, SD to Dakota Sunset LLC dba Dakota Sunset LLC, 1524 W Havens Ave, Mitchell, SD d. On the application of Bulls Eyes and Birdies dba Bulls Eyes and Birdies, 1307 North Main St, Mitchell SD for a new Retail (On-Off Sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License Notice is hereby given that the above described applications will be considered by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota, at 6:00 p.m. on August 21, 2023 in the Council Chambers of City Hall of the City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota, at which time and place any and all persons interested in the approval or rejection of such applications may appear and be heard. Dated this 9th day of August, 2023. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL: ___________________ Michelle Bathke, Finance Officer Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $20.67 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 12, 2023) 249195