NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR S

NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES It appearing that application for license for the sale of alcoholic beverages, in the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, as the same is defined and classified under the provision of 1967 SDCL, Title 35, and Acts Amendatory thereof, has been presented to the governing body and filed in the office of the Finance Officer, as follows: On the application of the VFW Post #2750 for a Special Retail (On-Sale) Liquor License located at the Horseman Sports Arena for August 11-12, 2023 for the Shoot-Out by the Lake Notice is hereby given that the above described applications will be considered by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota, at 6:00 p.m. on July 17, 2023 in the Council Chambers of City Hall of the City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota, at which time and place any and all persons interested in the approval or rejection of such applications may appear and be heard. Dated this 8th day of July, 2023. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL: Michelle Bathke, Finance Officer Published 1 times at the total approximate cost of $12.04 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 8, 2023) 239953