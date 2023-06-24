NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR S

NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES It appearing that application for license for the sale of alcoholic beverages, in the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, as the same is defined and classified under the provision of 1967 SDCL, Title 35, and Acts Amendatory thereof, has been presented to the governing body and filed in the office of the Finance Officer, as follows: On the application of the Exchange Club of Mitchell for a Special Retail (On-Off Sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License located at Cadwell Park for August 2nd thru August 13th, 2023 for the State Amateur Baseball Tournament Notice is hereby given that the above described applications will be considered by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota, at 6:00 p.m. on the 5th day of July, 2023 in the Council Chambers of City Hall of the City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota, at which time and place any and all persons interested in the approval or rejection of such applications may appear and be heard. Dated this 21st, day of June 2023. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL: Michelle Bathke, Finance Officer Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $12.86 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 24, 2023) 236571