NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR S

NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES It appearing that application for license for the sale of alcoholic beverages, in the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, as the same is defined and classified under the provision of 1967 SDCL, Title 35, and Acts Amendatory thereof, has been presented to the governing body and filed in the office of the Finance Officer, as follows: On the application to transfer RL-5756 Retail (On-Sale) Liquor License from Mitchell Hotel, LLC dba Ramada Inn, 1525 W Havens Ave, Mitchell to Melissa Tuttle dba Lovery, LLC dba Love Every, LLC, 1525 W Havens, Mitchell Notice is hereby given that the above described applications will be considered by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota, at 6:00 p.m. on May 15, 2023 in the Council Chambers of City Hall of the City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota, at which time and place any and all persons interested in the approval or rejection of such applications may appear and be heard. Dated this 3rd day of May, 2023. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL: _____________________ Michelle Bathke, Finance Officer Published once at the total approximate cost of $13.38 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 6, 2023) 221574