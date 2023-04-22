NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR S

NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES It appearing that application for license for the sale of alcoholic beverages, in the City of Mitchell, South Dakota, as the same is defined and classified under the provision of 1967 SDCL, Title 35, and Acts Amendatory thereof, has been presented to the governing body and filed in the office of the Finance Officer, as follows: On the application to transfer RL-28511 Retail (On-Sale) Liquor License from Jeremy Andersen, 909 N Ohlman Suite 3 to V. V. Inc, dba The Garage 909 N Ohlman, Suite 3, Mitchell (This License is inactive) On the application to transfer RB-28510 Retail (On-Off Sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License from Jeremy Andersen, 909 N Ohlman Suite 3 Mitchell to V. V. Inc, dba The Garage 909 N Ohlman Suite 3, Mitchell (This License is inactive) On the application to transfer PL-4686 Package (Off-Sale) Liquor License from IYS Ventures LLC, dba IMART Stores USA, 512 S Sanborn to Kareem Inc dba IMART Stores USA, 512 S Sanborn, Mitchell On the application to transfer RB-25873 Retail (On-Off Sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine License from IYS Ventures LLC dba IMART Stores USA, 512 S Sanborn to Kareem Inc dba IMART USA, 512 S Sanborn, Mitchell Notice is hereby given that the above described applications will be considered by the City Council of Mitchell, South Dakota, at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st day of May, 2023 in the Council Chambers of City Hall of the City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota, at which time and place any and all persons interested in the approval or rejection of such applications may appear and be heard. Dated this 19th, day of April 2023. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL: Michelle Bathke, Finance Officer Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $20.67 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 22, 2023) 215706