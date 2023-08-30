NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commi

NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell South Dakota, and to the general public: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Jason Greenway has applied for a Variance Permit for a front yard setback of 25’ vs 35’ for the northwest corner of the garage due to radius corner intersection and to line up with neighbors’ houses; located at 5740 Island Court, legally described as Lot 47, Island First Addition, a subdivision of the SE ¼ of Section 31, T 104 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The said real property is zoned RL Lake Residential District. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that public hearings will be held by the City Planning Commission on Monday, September 11, 2023, 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Board of Adjustment on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., at the Council Chambers, Mitchell City Hall, 612 N Main St. All interested parties may attend the public hearings and provide comments in regards to the applicant’s request. Dated this 24th day of August, 2023. Michelle Bathke FINANCE OFFICER Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $13.68 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 30, 2023) 253720