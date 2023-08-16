NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commi

NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell South Dakota, and to the general public: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Alysha Gray has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a Family Residential Daycare; located at 212 W 14th Ave, legally described as Lots 9 and 10, Block 14, Capital Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The said real property is zoned R2 Single Family Residential District. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that public hearings will be held by the City Planning Commission on Monday, August 28, 2023, 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Board of Adjustment on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., at the Council Chambers, Mitchell City Hall, 612 N Main St. All interested parties may attend the public hearings and provide comments in regards to the applicant’s request. Dated this 10th day of August, 2023. Michelle Bathke FINANCE OFFICER Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $11.86 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 16, 2023) 249380