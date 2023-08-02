NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commi

NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell South Dakota, and to the general public: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Bradly Bauer has applied for a Conditional Use Permit to operate a Home Occupation-Gun Repair Shop; located at 189 S Harmon Dr, legally described as Lot 95, Indianhead Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The said real property is zoned RL Lake Residential District. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that public hearings will be held by the City Planning Commission on Monday, August 14, 2023, 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Board of Adjustment on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., at the Council Chambers, Mitchell City Hall, 612 N Main St. All interested parties may attend the public hearings and provide comments in regards to the applicant’s request. Dated this 27th day of July, 2023. Michelle Bathke FINANCE OFFICER Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $10.67 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug 2, 2023) 245667