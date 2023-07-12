NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commi

NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell South Dakota, and to the general public: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that CJG Properties has applied for a variance permit for an accessory building in the front yard and front yard setback of 6’ vs 25’; located at 1821 W 8th Ave, legally described as Lots 5 & 6, Block 3, Home Park Original Addition, Davison County, South Dakota. The said real property is zoned R4 High Density Residential District. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that public hearings will be held by the City Planning Commission on Monday, July 24, 2023, 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Board of Adjustment on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., at the Council Chambers, Mitchell City Hall, 612 N Main St. All interested parties may attend the public hearings and provide comments in regards to the applicant’s request. Dated this 6th day of July, 2023. Michelle Bathke FINANCE OFFICER Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $11.55 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 12, 2023) 240105