NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commi

NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell South Dakota, and to the general public: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Aaron Pemrick has applied for a variance permit for a setback from an alley of 7’ vs 16’ for an overhead garage door parallel to the alley for a garage addition; located at 209 E 7th Ave, legally described as Lot 4, Block 7, Rowley’s 1st Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The said real property is zoned NS Neighborhood Shopping District. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that public hearings will be held by the City Planning Commission on Monday, June 26, 2023, 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Board of Adjustment on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., at the Council Chambers, Mitchell City Hall, 612 N Main St. All interested parties may attend the public hearings and provide comments in regards to the applicant’s request. Dated this 8th day of June, 2023. Michelle Bathke FINANCE OFFICER Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $12.46 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 14, 2023) 233034