NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commi

NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell South Dakota, and to the general public: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Bailey Week has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a Family Residential Daycare; located at 308 S Mentzer St, legally described as Lots 7 and 8, Block 9, Applegate Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The said real property is zoned R4 High Density Residential District. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that public hearings will be held by the City Planning Commission on Monday, June 26, 2023, 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Board of Adjustment on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., at the Council Chambers, Mitchell City Hall, 612 N Main St. All interested parties may attend the public hearings and provide comments in regards to the applicant’s request. Dated this 8th day of June, 2023. Michelle Bathke FINANCE OFFICER Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $11.86 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 14, 2023) 233031