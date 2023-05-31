NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commi

NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell South Dakota, and to the general public: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Corn Palace Stampede Inc has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a Rodeo Grounds; located on N Ohlman St north of Industrial Road (no address created at this time), legally described as Lot 1 in the S 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of Section 33, T 104 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., said lot formerly within the boundaries of the Mitchell Municipal Airport, Mitchell, South Dakota. The said real property is zoned PL Public Lands and Institutions District. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that public hearings will be held by the City Planning Commission on Monday, June 12, 2023, 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Board of Adjustment on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., at the Council Chambers, Mitchell City Hall, 612 N Main St. All interested parties may attend the public hearings and provide comments in regards to the applicant’s request. Dated at Mitchell, South Dakota, this 25th day of May, 2023. Michelle Bathke FINANCE OFFICER Published once at the total approximate cost of $13.38 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 31, 2023) 228542