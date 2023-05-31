NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commi

NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell South Dakota, and to the general public: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Habitat for Humanity has applied for a variance permit for rear-yard setback of 16’ vs 25’ and front-yard setback of 18’ vs 25’ for construction of a house with a rear deck and front porch, located at 505 S Langdon St, legally described as Lot 81A of Overlook Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The said real property is zoned R2 Single Family Residential District. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that public hearings will be held by the City Planning Commission on Monday, June 12, 2023, 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Board of Adjustment on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., at the Council Chambers, Mitchell City Hall, 612 N Main St. All interested parties may attend the public hearings and provide comments in regards to the applicant’s request. Dated at Mitchell, South Dakota, this 25th day of May, 2023. Michelle Bathke FINANCE OFFICER Published once at the total approximate cost of $12.77 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 31, 2023) 228540