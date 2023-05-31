NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commi

NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell South Dakota, and to the general public: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Jensen Capital and Development LLC has applied for a conditional use permit to construct Multi-Family Dwelling Units, located at 1303 S Ohlman St, legally described as the E625’ of Lot X Lying North of X-2 in SE ¼ of NE 1/4 of Section 29, T 103 N, R 60 W of 5th P.M., City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The said real property is zoned HB Highway Business District. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that the application was postponed at the May 8, 2023 City Planning Commission meeting due to lack of quorum and postponed at the May 15, 2023 Board of Adjustment due to no recommendation by City Planning Commission. City Planning Commission will be conducting a hearing on this application on Monday, June 12, 2023, 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Board of Adjustment on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:00 P.M, all meetings will be in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 612 N. Main St, Mitchell, SD. All interested parties may attend the public hearings and provide comments in regards to the applicant’s request. Dated at Mitchell, South Dakota, this 25th day of May, 2023. Michelle Bathke FINANCE OFFICER Published once at the total approximate cost of $15.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 31, 2023) 228530