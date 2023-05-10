NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commi

NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell South Dakota, and to the general public: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Arlen Schuh has applied for a front-yard setback variance permit 0 feet vs 35 feet to replace a shed that was damaged due to a snow storm, located at 1511 W 5th Ave, legally described as Lots 4 thru 9 and vacated alley, Block 28, Home Park Original, Davison County, South Dakota. The said real property is zoned TWC Transportation Warehousing and Commercial District. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that public hearings will be held by the City Planning Commission on Monday, May 22, 2023, 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Board of Adjustment on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., at the Council Chambers, Mitchell City Hall, 612 N Main St. All interested parties may attend the public hearings and provide comments in regards to the applicant’s request. Dated at Mitchell, South Dakota, this 4th day of May, 2023. Michelle Bathke FINANCE OFFICER Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $12.16 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 10, 2023) 222048