NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commi

NOTICE OF HEARING To: The Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell South Dakota, and to the general public: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Jensen Capital and Development LLC has applied for a conditional use permit to construct Multi-Family Dwelling Units, located at 1303 S Ohlman St, legally described as the E625’ of Lot X Lying North of X-2 in SE ¼ of NE 1/4 of Section 29, T 103 N, R 60 W of 5th P.M., City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota. The said real property is zoned HB Highway Business District. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that public hearings will be held by the City Planning Commission on Monday, May 8, 2023, 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Board of Adjustment on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., at the Council Chambers, Mitchell City Hall, 612 N Main St. All interested parties may attend the public hearings and provide comments in regards to the applicant’s request. Dated at Mitchell, South Dakota, this 20th day of April, 2023. Michelle Bathke FINANCE OFFICER Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $12.77 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 26, 2023) 216503