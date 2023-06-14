NOTICE OF HEARING TO: The City of Mitche

NOTICE OF HEARING TO: The City of Mitchell Planning Commission, City Council of the City of Mitchell, and the General Public. You are hereby notified that the following proposed ordinance will be heard and considered by the City Planning Commission on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 12:00 pm (Noon) and the City Council will consider first reading of the proposed ordinance on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:00 pm and consider second reading and final adoption on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 6:00 pm. All meetings will held in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 612 N Main St, Mitchell, South Dakota. All interested parties may attend the hearings and provide testimony. ORDINANCE O2023-05 An Ordinance amending 10-9E-4 Permitted Uses, South Point Village Planned Development District, Title 10 Zoning Regulations, City of Mitchell Municipal Code NOW BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MITCHELL, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA: Section 1. That 10-9E-4: Permitted Uses, be amended by changing “Multi-family dwellings of twenty four (24) units or less” to “Multi-family dwellings”: so to be read as follows: 10-9E-4: PERMITTED USES: Assisted living facility up to twenty four (24) units. Community center privately owned or operated. Education institution. Lodging house. Multi-family dwellings. Open space. Parks and Playgrounds. Recreation indoor facility. Recreation outdoor facility. Religious institution. Single0family dwellings. Student housing (off campus). (Ord. 2411, 10-15-2012) Section 2. The City Finance Officer shall cause notice of adoption of this ordinance to be published in the official newspaper and twenty (20) days after the completed publication, unless the referendum is invoked, this ordinance shall become effective. Adopted by majority vote of the Mitchell SD City Council in regular session this ____ day of________, 2023. Robert B. Everson, Jr. – Mayor Attest: (seal) Michelle Bathke – City Finance Officer First Reading: _____________ Second Reading: ___________ Adoption: _________________ Published: ________________ Published 3 times at the total approximate cost of $69.56. and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 14 & 21; July 5, 2023) 233047