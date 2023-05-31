NOTICE OF HEARING TO: The City of Mitche

NOTICE OF HEARING TO: The City of Mitchell Planning Commission, City Council of the City of Mitchell, Mitchell South Dakota, and to the general public: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Kelly Gross, Bart and Nikki Fredericksen, Charles and Pricilla Stevenson and CJM Consulting Inc, have petitioned the City Council of the City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota to vacate the following: Petitioners request to vacate the portion of Indian Head Drive which is adjacent to the Gross Property, Fredericksen Property, Stevenson Property and CJM Property, but only such portion lying east of the west property boundary of the CJM Property, and not including any portion of the intersection of Indian Head Drive with South Harmon Drive. The petitioners are the sole owners of the real property abutting the aforementioned alley, as they own the following real property; Lots 1-2-3-A, Block 15, Indianhead 3rd Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota and vacated alley abutting, as depicted on the plat recorded with the Davison County Register of Deeds in Book PB 11, Page 70 on June 7, 1987 is owned by Petitioner Kelly Gross. Lot 2A, Block 3 Indianhead 2nd Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota is owned by Petitioners Bart and Nikki Fredericksen. Lot 4A and Lot 5, Block 3, Indianhead 2nd Addition, City of Mitchell, Davison County, South Dakota is owned by Petitioners Charles and Pricilla Stevenson. Lot 1, Block 6, South Lake Estates Subdivision to the City of Mitchell in the SW ¼ of Section T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County South Dakota is owned by Petitioner CJM Consulting Inc. You are hereby notified that a discussion and recommendation will be held by the Planning Commission on Monday, June 12, 2023, 12:00 P.M. (noon) in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 612 N. Main St, Mitchell, SD and the public hearing by the City Council on Tuesday June 20, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 612 N. Main St, Mitchell, SD to consider the petition and resolution vacating the said road. All interested parties may attend and be heard at the public hearing. Dated this the 25th day of May, 2023 Michelle Bathke Finance Officer Published twice at the total approximate cost of $44.32 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 31; June 7, 2023) 228524