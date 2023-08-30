NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Mitchell City Plan

NOTICE OF HEARING TO: Mitchell City Planning Commission, City Council, and the General Public: The City Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing and action on the following ordinance. The Planning Commission hearing will be Monday September 11, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., the City Council will consider 1st Reading of the Ordinance on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. and 2nd Reading and Adoption on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. all meetings will be held in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 612 N Main St, Mitchell, SD. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meetings. ORDINANCE NO. O2023- AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MITCHELL, THAT CHANGES THE ZONING DISTRICT CLASSIFICATION OF THE REAL PROPERTY LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS; Lot 23 of Starlite Estates in the NW ¼ of Section 34, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota; be changed from UD Urban District to HB Highway Business District AND THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP BE CHANGED TO REFLECT THE SAME. BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY OF MITCHELL, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA: Section 1: THE ZONING DISTRICT CLASSIFICATION OF THE REAL PROPERTY LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS, Lot 23 of Starlite Estates in the NW ¼ of Section 34, T 103 N, R 60 W of the 5th P.M., Davison County, South Dakota; be changed from UD Urban District to HB Highway Business District AND THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP BE CHANGED TO REFLECT THE SAME. Section 2. The City Finance Officer shall publish notice of this ordinance and the same shall be effective 20 days after the completed publication thereof, unless the referendum shall be invoked as provided by law. Passed and approved this the _____ day of ___________, 2023. _________________ MAYOR ATTEST: __________________ FINANCE OFFICER {SEAL} FIRST READING: September 18, 2023 SECOND READING: October 2, 2023 ADOPTION: October 2, 2023 Published 3 times at the total approximate cost of $64.81 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug 30; Sept 6 & 20, 2023) 253736