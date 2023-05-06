NOTICE OF HEARING ?NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the general public and all interested parties that County of Davison, State of South Dakota, is proposing to adopt a resolution to adopt a Comprehensive Plan in conjunction with City of Mitchell to replace Davison County’s existing plan adopted in 1999.??The Davison County Commission will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of the resolution on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 9:15 A.M., in the Davison County Commissioner’s Room in the North Offices Building, 1420 North Main Street, Mitchell, South Dakota. The ordinance and complete plan referred to above are on file with the Davison County Planning and Zoning Administrator and may be inspected, reviewed, or examined by any interested party by contacting the office at (605) 995-8615. Written comments may be submitted to the Auditor’s Office by 8:00 A.M. May 23, 2023. Dated this 6th day of May 2023. Susan Kiepke Davison County Auditor 605-995-8608 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $11.86 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 6, 2023) 21028