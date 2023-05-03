NOTICE OF HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the general public and all interested parties that the Mitchell City Council, County of Davison, State of South Dakota, is proposing to adopt a resolution to adopt a Comprehensive Plan in conjunction with Davison County to replace the City’s existing plan adopted in 1990. The Mitchell City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of the resolution on Monday May 15, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. in the City Hall Council Chambers at 612 North Main Street, Mitchell, South Dakota. The complete proposed Comprehensive Plan referred to above is on file with the City of Mitchell Public Works and may be inspected, reviewed, or examined by any interested party by contacting Mark Jenniges, City Planner at (605) 995-8433. Written comments may be submitted to the City of Mitchell Public Works or Finance Office by 10:00 A.M. on May 12, 2023. Dated this 27th day of April, 2023. Michelle Bathke Finance Officer Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $xxxx and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 3, 2023) 219652