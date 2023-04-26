NOTICE OF HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the general public and all interested parties that the City of Mitchell Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing and acted upon in the City Hall Council Chambers at 612 North Main Street, Mitchell, South Dakota at 12:00 pm (noon) on May 8, 2023 in regards to a proposed project plan and the establishment of boundaries for the proposed tax increment financing district known as City of Mitchell Tax Incremental District Number Thirty (30). The following real property is to be included in this district and is legally described as follows: LOTS 1 THROUGH 13 AND LOT A OF SHARPSTONE DEUCE ADDITION, IN THE W ½ OF THE S ½ OF THE SW ¼ OF THE NW ¼ OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 103 NORTH, RANGE 60 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., CITY OF MITCHELL, DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA At the above stated time and place, all interested parties will be afforded a reasonable opportunity to express their views on the proposed creation of the Tax Incremental District and its proposed boundaries. The project plan may be viewed on the city’s website at www.cityofmitchell.org. Following such hearing, the matter will be heard and acted upon by the Mitchell City Council on May 15, 2023 at 6:00 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers. Dated this 20th day of April, 2023. Michelle Bathke – Finance Officer Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $16.72 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (April 26, 2023) 216510