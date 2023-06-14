Notice of Forfeiture of Property Rights Notice is hereby given that the persons or entities listed below have outstanding capital credit checks issued in 2016. The amounts of these outstanding checks will be forfeited to Venture Communications Cooperative six months after the first date of publication of this notice unless money is claimed and proper evidence of ownership is submitted to Venture Communications Cooperative within the six-month period. Tom Barber Published once at the total approximate cost of $6.38 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 14, 2023) 233241