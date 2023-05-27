Notice of Destruction of Special Educati

Notice of Destruction of Special Education Records Special Education records which have been collected by the Ethan Public School District related to the identification, evaluation, educational placement, or the provisions of Special Education in the district, must be maintained under state and federal laws for a period of five years after special education services have ended for the student and/or after five years of continuous absence from school. Special Education services end when the student no longer is eligible for services, graduates, completes his or her educational program at age 21, or moves from the district. This notification is to inform parents/guardians and former students of the Ethan Public School’s intent to destroy the Special Education records of students whose Special Education services ended during the 2022-2023 school year and prior (minimum of five years from destruction date). These records will be destroyed in accordance with state laws unless the parent/guardian or eligible (adult) student notifies the school district otherwise. After five years, the records are no longer useful to the district, but they may be useful to the parent/guardian or former student in applying for Social Security benefits, rehabilitation services, college entrance, etc. The parent/guardian or (adult) student may request a copy of the records in writing or in person at the Ethan Public School District Business office. If you have any questions regarding this notice, please contact Mary Beyer at (605) 227-4211. Requests for copies must be received by June 13th, 2023. Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $17.63 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 27, 2023) 22753