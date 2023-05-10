NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR VOTER REGISTRATIO

NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR VOTER REGISTRATION Voter registration for the Municipal/School Election to be held on June 6, 2023, will close on May 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Failure to register by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election. If you are in doubt about whether you are registered, check the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or call the county auditor at (605) 995-8608. Registration may be completed during regular business hours at the county auditor’s office, municipal finance office, secretary of state’s office, and those locations which provide driver’s licenses, SNAP, TANF, WIC, military recruitment, and assistance to the disabled as provided by the Department of Human Services. You may contact the county auditor to request a mail-in registration form or access a mail-in form at www.sdsos.gov. Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the county auditor for information and special assistance in voter registration. Michelle Bathke Finance Officer City of Mitchell Steve Culhane Business Manager Mitchell School District Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $24.08 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 3, 10, 2023) 219597