Notice of Bids South Central Child Devel

Notice of Bids South Central Child Development, Inc., of Wagner, SD is soliciting competitive bids from food service vendors. Bids are being accepted for lunch services for the Head Start site in Mitchell, SD. Approximately 60 lunch meals are needed each day, Monday through Thursday, and must meet CACFP meal pattern requirements for ages 3-5. The proposed operating days will be from August 21, 2023 – May 9, 2024. For more information, please contact the Fiscal Administrator at South Central Child Development, Inc. at (605) 384-3683 or fiscal@sccdinc.com. Bids may be emailed to fiscal@sccdinc.com, or mailed to SCCD, Inc., Attn: Fiscal, 401 Walnut Ave SW, Wagner, SD 57380. Bids must be submitted by Friday, July 9, 2023. Published three times at the total approximate cost of $25.29 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 31; June 7 & 14, 2023) 228609