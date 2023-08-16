NOTICE OF AUDIT OF THE FISCAL AFFAIRS OF THE JAMES RIVER WATER DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT Notice is hereby given that the records and books of the James River Water Development District have been audited by ELO Certified Public Accountants Prof. LLC of Huron, South Dakota, for the year ended December 31, 2022. A detailed report thereon is filed with the James River Water Development District in Huron, South Dakota and the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota for public inspection. This notice is published in compliance with the provisions of SDCL 46A-3D-4. Judy McDonald, CFO/Associate Manager James River Water Development District Published 1 times at the total approximate cost of $9.42 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 16, 2023) 249805