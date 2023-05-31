NOTICE OF AUDIT OF THE FISCAL AFFAIRS OF MITCHELL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 17-2 Notice is hereby given that the Mitchell School District No. 17-2, South Dakota have been audited by ELO CPAs & Advisors for the year ended June 30, 2022. A detailed report thereon is available for public inspection, during normal business hours, at the business office of the School District, and also available at the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota or on the Department of Legislative Audit website at http://www.state.sd.us/legislativeaudit/Reports/reports_all.htm ELO Prof LLC Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $14.23 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 31; June 7, 2023) 228800