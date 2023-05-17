NOTICE OF AUDIT OF THE FISCAL AFFAIRS OF THE MT. VERNON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 17-3 Notice is hereby given that the Mt. Vernon School District No. 17-3, Davison County, South Dakota, has been audited by Schoenfish & Co, Inc., Certified Public Accountants, Parkston, South Dakota, for the year ended June 30, 2022. A detailed report thereon is available for public inspection, during normal business hours, at the business office of the School District, and also available at the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota or on the Department of Legislative Audit website at http://www.state.sd.us/legislativeaudit/Reports/reports_all.htm.The following findings and recommendations provide a brief description of material weaknesses in internal control, legal noncompliance and other matters that are described in more detail in the audit report. FINDING: A material weakness in internal controls was noted due to a lack of proper segregation of duties for revenues. This is a continuing audit comment since fiscal year 2000. RECOMMENDATION: We recommend that the Mount Vernon School District officials be cognizant of this lack of segregation of duties for revenues and attempt to provide compensating internal controls whenever, and wherever, possible and practical. FINDING: The Special Education Fund was budgeted to spend more money than was available in 2022. This is a continuing audit comment since fiscal year 2017. RECOMMENDATION: We recommend that budgets be adopted in accordance with SDCL 13-11-2. s/s: SCHOENFISH & CO., INC., CPA’S Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $34.47 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 13 & 17, 2023) 223281