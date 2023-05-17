NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR MINOR AIR QUAL

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR MINOR AIR QUALITY OPERATING PERMIT The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) received and reviewed the application for a minor air quality operating permit for the following applicant: APPLICANT NAME: Twin City Fan Companies, Ltd.: Mitchell Operations FACILITY LOCATION: Mitchell, South Dakota The minor air quality operating permit will allow the operation of the following processes and units: 1. Unit #1 – Paint Booth #1: 1988 Texas spray booth – dry blanket drive, Model #4D/24/14/25. 2. Unit #3 – Paint Booth #3:2002 JBI Industrial spray booth – dry blanket drive, Model #CIDB-2516-S. 3. Unit #4 – Pneu-Mech Powder Coat System with two OvenPak Burners 4. Unit #5 – Aerovent air make-up A review of this facility indicates Twin City Fan Companies, Ltd.: Mitchell Operations can operate the commercial and industrial fan and blower manufacturing facility in compliance with South Dakota’s Air Pollution Control rules and the federal Clean Air Act. DANR, therefore, recommends the Board of Minerals and Environment issue a minor air quality operating permit to Twin City Fan Companies, Ltd.: Mitchell Operations with conditions to ensure compliance with South Dakota Codified Laws (SDCL) 34A 1 and the federal Clean Air Act. In accordance with the Administrative Rules of South Dakota (ARSD) 74:36:04:12, any person desiring to comment on DANR’s draft permit conditions must submit written comments to the address below by close of business on the thirtieth day of this public notice. Comments may be directed to the following mailing address: Teresa Williams; PMB 2020; Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources; 523 East Capitol; Pierre, South Dakota 57501. DANR will consider and address all comments submitted and issue a final permit decision pursuant to ARSD 74:36:04:12.01. DANR will notify the applicant and each person that requested notice or submitted written comments of DANR’s final permit decision, including notification of any changes to the permit based on the comments. Any person desiring to contest the issuance of this permit and have a contested case hearing must file a petition, which complies with ARSD 74:09:01:01. This petition must be filed either by close of business on the thirtieth day of this public notice or, if that person submits comments on DANR’s draft permit pursuant to the paragraph above, within thirty days of receiving notice of DANR’s final permit decision. Upon receipt of a petition, DANR will schedule this matter for a contested case hearing before the Board of Minerals and Environment. If no comments or objections are received by close of business on the thirtieth day of this public notice, the draft permit becomes the final permit decision and the proposed permit will be issued. Copies of DANR’s draft permit conditions and other information may be obtained from Teresa Williams, at the above address, telephone at (605) 773-3151 or One-Stop Public Notice Page at: https://danr.sd.gov/public/default.aspx Hunter Roberts, Secretary Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Published once at the total approximate cost of $35.26 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 17, 2023) 223685