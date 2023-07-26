NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AIR QUALITY CO

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AIR QUALITY CONSTRUCTION PERMIT The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) received and reviewed the application for an air quality construction permit for the following applicant: APPLICANT NAME: POET Biorefining – Mitchell LLC FACILITY LOCATION: Mitchell, South Dakota The air quality construction permit will allow the construction and operation of the following processes and units: 1. Unit #1 – grain receiving; and 2. Unit #7 – fermentation and distillation. A review of the application indicates POET Biorefining – Mitchell LLC can construct and operate aeration unit in compliance with South Dakota’s Air Pollution Control rules and the federal Clean Air Act. DANR, therefore, recommends the Board of Minerals and Environment issue an air quality construction permit to POET Biorefining – Mitchell LLC with conditions to ensure compliance with South Dakota Codified Laws (SDCL) 34A 1 and the federal Clean Air Act. In accordance with the Administrative Rules of South Dakota (ARSD) 74:36:20:11, any person desiring to comment on DANR’s draft permit conditions must submit written comments to the address below by close of business on the thirtieth day of this public notice. Comments may be directed to the following mailing address: Teresa Williams; PMB 2020; Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources; 523 East Capitol; Pierre, South Dakota 57501. DANR will consider and address all comments submitted and issue a final permit decision pursuant to ARSD 74:36:20:13. DANR will notify the applicant and each person that requested notice or submitted written comments of DANR’s final permit decision, including notification of any changes to the permit based on the comments. Any person desiring to contest the issuance of this permit and have a contested case hearing must file a petition, which complies with ARSD 74:09:01:01. This petition must be filed either by close of business on the thirtieth day of this public notice or, if that person submits comments on DANR’s draft permit pursuant to the paragraph above, within thirty days of receiving notice of DANR’s final permit decision. Upon receipt of a petition, DANR will schedule this matter for a contested case hearing before the Board of Minerals and Environment. If no comments or objections are received by close of business on the thirtieth day of this public notice, the draft permit becomes the final permit decision and the permit will be issued. Copies of DANR’s draft permit conditions and other information may be obtained from Teresa Williams, at the above address or telephone at (605) 773-3151 or the One-Stop Public Notice Page at: https://danr.sd.gov/public/default.aspx Hunter Roberts, Secretary Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $28.45 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 26, 2023) 243471