NOTICE OF ADOPTION DAVISON COUNTY COMPRE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION DAVISON COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE DEVELOPMENT PLAN HEREBY TAKE NOTICE that on the 23rd day of May, 2023, the Davison County Commission, County of Davison, State of South Dakota, pursuant to SDCL 11-2, has duly adopted a comprehensive development plan which include the adoption of current and future land use maps, comprehensive development plan, and other official documents which measures are more fully shown in the document entitled: A COMPREHENSIVE DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR THE DAVISON COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, AND PROVIDING FOR THE ADMINISTRATION AND AMENDMENT THEREOF, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 11-2 SDCL, AND FOR THE REPEAL OF ALL DOCUMENTS IN CONFLICT THEREWITH. The complete comprehensive plan referred to above is on file with the Davison County Auditor and may be inspected, reviewed, or examined by any interested party by contacting the office at (605) 995-8608. Pursuant to SDCL 11-2 a summary and notice of adoption is published in lieu of publishing the entire comprehensive plan since said document adopts comprehensive regulations. Dated this 3rd day of June, 2023. _________________________ Susan Kiepke Davison County Auditor 605-995-8608 Published once at the total approximate cost of $16.11 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 3, 2023) 229205