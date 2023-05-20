NOTICE OF ADOPTION CITY OF MITCHELL COMP

NOTICE OF ADOPTION CITY OF MITCHELL COMPREHENSIVE DEVELOPMENT PLAN HEREBY TAKE NOTICE that on the 15th day of May, 2023, the Mitchell City Council, County of Davison, State of South Dakota, pursuant to SDCL 11-6-14, has duly adopted a comprehensive development plan which include the adoption of current and future land use maps, comprehensive development plan, and other official documents which measures are more fully shown in the document entitled: A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING A COMPREHENSIVE DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR DAVISON COUNTY INCLUDING THE CITY OF MITCHELL, SOUTH DAKOTA, AND PROVIDING FOR THE ADMINISTRATION AND AMENDMENT THEREOF, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 11-6 SDCL OF 2021, AND FOR THE REPEAL OF ALL DOCUMENTS IN CONFLICT THEREWITH. The complete comprehensive plan referred to above is on file with the City of Mitchell Finance Office and may be inspected, reviewed, or examined by any interested party by contacting the office at (605) 995-8420. Pursuant to SDCL 11-6 a summary and notice of adoption is published in lieu of publishing the entire comprehensive plan since said document adopts comprehensive regulations. Dated this 16th day of May, 2023. Michelle Bathke Finance Officer Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $16.11 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 20, 2023) 225064