NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN By Wheatridge Min

“NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN” By Wheatridge Mini Storage, 1020 West Norway Ave. and 1501 S. Edgerton St., Mitchell, SD 57301, 605-999-5844, the intended sale of items in storage rental units as per S.D.C.L. 44-14-2 et seq. and the storage contract and/or lien agreement with Wheatridge Mini Storage. The items located within the following storage unit will be removed and disposed of: #128- Eliza Walters #213- Jerome Ferguson The items in this unit will be disposed of beginning at noon on , July 31st, 2023, and any amount owing will be turned over to collections at this time. Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $13.68 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 8 & 15, 2023) 239204