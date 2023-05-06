Notice - Following is a list of members of TrioTel Communications, Inc, formerly McCook Cooperative Telephone Company, who have outstanding capital credit checks. If you happen to be one of these people, please contact our office at (605)425-2238. If these funds remain unclaimed they will be absorbed by the cooperative. 9csna804nw Security-Ids Hurtado, Nancy Peterson, Leland W Anderson, Francis D & Joyce L Jensen, Tori Plummer Jr, Billy Arends, Sara Johansen, Eric & Heather Pohlen, Meghan & Jacob Becker, Marie E Johnson, Mark Powell, Jerry Or CJ Berry, Jason W Karpinske, Melisa & Jeremy Predmore, Mike & Amber Bies, Tammy Kern, John Racehorses Binfet, Daniel Kinkead, Parthena A Reynolds, Richard Brendt, Joe Kinsman, Ladonna Richard Ahrens & Karla Cavanaugh Broda, Mike & Donya KJAM Roiger, Michael & Norma Bruns, Donald E. KK93 Rothenberger, Wendy Buerger, Claryssa Kleis, Ben Ruhland, James & Jayne Burnett, Scott Knorr, Christina Schemmel, Amanda Cadotte, Richard & Kim Knox, Verda M Schemmel, Lynelle Carlson, Allen Kocer, Edward & Lonna Schmidt, Wendy Collins, Sandy Schnabel, Rueben A Davis, Kelsey Kuglitsch, Deborah Scott, James & Rebecca Dejong, Tom & Sue Lance, Cody Smith, Patty Deters, Ashley Lassegard, Lee J Stone, Danny Dierkson, Dayton & Sue Leonard, Jeremy Sudbeck, Kelly Eickman, Howard & Maxine Lescault, Allen Swaney, Jason & Kendra FDIC-Bets Sr#106467 Linaman, Rochelle Swanson, Devin Freeman, Jerry Long, Patrick Tassler, Sheila Gardner, Cristie Longe, Mikel & Kimberly Thue, Jodi Garza, Pete & Melyssa Lund, Ruth Townsend, Lori A Gause, Dianne Marsh, Michael & Lisa Tuttle, Robert & Sindy Gerdin, Gail Martinez, Joseph Tuttle, Sindy Gilchrest, Shannon Mattheis, Judy Union Presbyterian Church Granite Springs Lodge Mayberry, Reed & Angie USPS Greenlee, Debra McGinnis, Linda VanBuren, Karen Groves, Tom Meehan, Howard Viereck Taxidermy Grullon, Benjamin Menning, Amy Voss, Melissa A Hagemann, Jim Miller, Lisa Warwick, Betty L Hall, Darryl Miller, Trent Warwick, Ernie & Lisa Hanson, Dale Morrison, Phyllis J Weiker, Lea Ann Heumiller, Dale Nelsen, Jenny Wiese, Christine Heumiller, Lena & Dale O’Daniels, Marshann Willis, Crystal Hinkle, Kevin Okeefe, Dylan Winker, Nancy Hofer, Randy Orellana, Yaguelin Wismer, Teri Hohbach, Seth Oteri, Santino V Wold, Myrta A Hopf, Haley Parente, Ilan & Orit Zellers, Diana Hopkins, Karla Pearson, Eugene Zender, A V Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $110.30 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 6, 2023) 220426