Mt. Vernon School is in the process of p

Mt. Vernon School is in the process of purging Special Education files. If you attended Mt. Vernon School or are in the graduating classes prior to 2015 these files will be destroyed. Please claim your file by July 15, 2023, or the files will be destroyed. The files must be claimed by the student or immediate family members with expressed permission from the student. You may reach the school with questions at (605)236-5237. Published 2 times at the total approximate cost of $10.94 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (June 21 & 28, 2023) 235181