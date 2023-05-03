MT. VERNON CITY COUNCIL Special City Cou

MT. VERNON CITY COUNCIL Special City Council Meeting Minutes April 20, 2023 A special meeting of the Mt. Vernon City Council was called to order at 7:30 pm by Mayor Weston Frank, starting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The following council members were present: D. Anderson, C. Powell, D. Renken, D. Moke, and R. DeKok. Also present: Finance Officer L. Mayclin, Skyler Peterson (Petrik Sanitation) and Alan & Jamie Birmeier (L&L Sanitation.) Motion by Anderson, second by Powell to approve the agenda. Peterson approached the council to discuss transferring the current sanitation contract to L&L Sanitation. Service would have to be moved to Fridays. The city would purchase the totes for new garbage contractor to use, so the city will own the totes. The price for collecting totes for residential customers would increase by $6 per month. The price for collecting dumpsters would increase by 30% + tax. These increases will offset the city’s increase in cost of service. Motion by Anderson, second by Renken to purchase garbage totes from Petrik at a cost of $25 per tote (220 totes total.) Motion by Moke, second by DeKok to transfer the sanitation contract from Petrik to L&L, with L&L service to begin Friday, April 28. Motion by Anderson, second by Moke to approve the new rate for the contract with L&L. The city will own the totes and L&L will own the dumpsters. Moke will also check with Mitchell Roofing regarding repairs for the siding at The Hall. Motion to adjourn by Moke, second by Renken at 8:30. Weston Frank Mayor Laura Mayclin Finance Officer Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $19.15 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (May 3, 2023) 219650