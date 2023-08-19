MT. VERNON CITY COUNCIL Council Minutes August 7, 2023 The regular meeting of the Mt. Vernon City Council was called to order at 7:00 pm by Mayor Weston Frank, with the following council members present: C. Powell, Sherri Kayser, D. Renken, D. Moke and R. DeKok. Also present: Maintenance Officer R. Stahl, and Finance Officer L. Mayclin. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to begin the meeting. All motions are unanimously approved unless otherwise stated. Motion by Moke, second by Kayser to approve the agenda. Motion by Powell, second by Moke to approve the following consent items for July: Financial Statement, Council Minutes, General Fund Balances, Credits Report/Bank Statement and Payment of Bills. Bills: OLD BUSINESS 1. We have some damage from the recent high winds in the storm, which we will be looking into further. 2. Stahl will be posting mowing notice on a few properties. There have also been a few recent issues with dogs, including dogs being very aggressive toward residents. Residents with dogs need to be sure they keep control of them. Residents having issues with the loose dogs need to notify the sheriff’s department so we can deal with the issues. 3. Stahl is in the process of selecting trees for the park. 4. Spraying at the parks is complete. Stahl is still having to pump water out of the dugouts each time it rains. NEW BUSINESS 1. Stahl has been looking into a new mower, which has a rear discharge. He believes having a rear discharge mower should allow him to complete mowing without the need of additional summer help. He is checking on the value of two mowers we would sell when we purchase a new one. Northview repairs continue. The railroad crossing concrete work should be completed at the end of August. 2. Mayclin informed council that Stahl has completed his certification, which allows him to receive additional pay for the water department - $3,000 per year. 3. Motion by Renken, second by Powell to increase employee pay by 5% for 2024. Motion by Renken, second by Kayser to leave the council and mayor pay the same for 2024. 4. Council had the first reading of the budget for 2024. 5. Motion by Renken, second by Kayser to approve a special event license for the Heroes Field Committee. 6. Council discussed the changes to the FEMA flood map, noting Councilman Anderson’s concerns, which he has addressed with FEMA representatives. He is awaiting a response. 7. No executive session for personnel and legal SDCL 1-25-2.1 and 2.3 was required. Motion by Kayser, second by Renken to adjourn at 8:45 p.m. Weston Frank Mayor Laura Mayclin Finance Officer GENERAL Weston Frank 170.85 wages David Anderson 60.03 wages Connor Powell 60.03 wages Dave Renken 60.03 wages Sherri Kayser 60.03 wages Roger DeKok 60.03 wages Darin Moke 60.03 wages Ardis Overweg 589.79 wages Gene Deinert 3,728.11 wages Ryan Stahl 3,229.42 wages Laura Mayclin 1,115.19 wages Gene Deinert 5,990.32 wages Glen Wentland 165.24 wages MV School 75.00 rent SD Retirement 2,081.56 retire Verizon 61.12 util Santel 235.79 util Northwestern Energy 1,465.01 util L&L 5,151.00 garb SD State Treasurer (DOR) 298.02 sales tax CorTrust 4,733.56 941 Menards 37.24 supplies Westy’s 652.95 Fuel SD 811 15.68 Locates Ameriforms 291.60 Forms Scott Supply 210.95 supplies Forum Communication 56.36 Publ South Dakota Mail 202.00 Publ Schoenfelder 573.48 Repair Cortrust Visa 276.12 supplies Runnings 132.41 supplies Northwest Pipe Fittings 104.84 Maint SD Fed Prop 146.00 Maint Ardis Overweg 454.87 supplies WATER Gene Deinert 230.87 wages Ryan Stahl 230.87 wages Davison Rural Water 8,902.65 water Northwestern Energy 122.19 util CorTrust 76.52 941 Cortrust Visa 112.00 supplies SDARWS 385.00 Dues CITY TAX Northwestern Energy 23.72 util SEWER Santel 45.58 util Northwestern Energy 145.32 util Hohbach 471.39 Repair Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $42.96 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (Aug. 19, 2023)