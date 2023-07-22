MT. VERNON CITY COUNCIL Council Minutes July 10, 2023 The regular meeting of the Mt. Vernon City Council was called to order at 7:00 pm by Mayor Weston Frank, with the following council members present: D. Anderson, D. Renken, D. Moke and R. DeKok. Also present: Maint. Officers G. Deinert and R. Stahl, and Fin. Officer L. Mayclin. Attending for public participation were: Dave Kluth and Mike Kluth, representing the fire department. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to begin the meeting. All motions are unanimously approved unless otherwise stated. Motion by Anderson, second by Renken to approve the agenda. M. Kluth and D. Kluth attended the meeting to discuss ADA compliance for the sidewalk at the new fire department and to discuss the need for a license to serve alcoholic beverages at their grand opening event on August 26. Motion by Powell, seconded by Anderson to approve the plan for the sidewalk improvements. Motion by Anderson, seconded by Moke to approve the temporary liquor license for the fire department. Motion by Anderson, second by DeKok to approve the following consent items for June: Financial Statement, Council Minutes, General Fund Balances, Credits Report/Bank Statement and Payment of Bills. Bills: OLD BUSINESS 1. The grounding issue at The Hall, which was recently repaired, is no longer a problem. 2. There is no update on code enforcement at this time. 3. The welcome packet is complete and Councilmen Anderson and DeKok will be delivering one to a new resident this evening. 4. Deinert and Stahl met with the Conservation District regarding tree replacement at the park. The trees will cost $100 each and will be about 6 feet tall. We will be getting approximately 20 trees. This project will be done next spring. The flagpole, which needs a new rope, will be repaired this Wednesday. 5. We are currently looking for funding to replace the playground equipment at the park. The current equipment is designated as residential, and the council would like to obtain funding to replace it with commercial equipment. Anderson had tried to get grants from South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, but the city hasn’t been successful in securing a grant so far. 6. Motion by Anderson, seconded by Moke to approve the Santel buried cable project, as long as it is returned to original condition when the project is complete. NEW BUSINESS 1. Deinert and Stahl continue to assist the Baseball Association in pumping water out of dugouts after rain. We received an estimate from Zach Scott Construction for Northview Road repairs. It is $4,000 less than our lowest estimate so far, so council is going with it. Deinert’s last day will be August 1, 2024, and the city will pay any accrued vacation upon retirement. 2. Mayclin told the council of MSHA training that was suggested by Safety Benefits for Stahl. Stahl will be signed up to attend the training. The city will need to plan for $10,000 in the 2024 budget for a new lawnmower. Council will discuss more budgeting at the August meeting, including long-term budgeting for a new truck. 3. There are two residents who have dumpsters that were previously being billed directly through Petrik. Since Petrik is no longer handling the garbage service, the city will begin billing them as of our July 2023 billing. 4. Motion by Anderson, seconded by Renken to approve the Community Access Grant Resolution. 5. Council discussed the DOT Signing and Delineation Project, deciding not to sign off on it. 6. The City will hold an Open House on July 31, 2023 from 4pm–8pm at The Hall, honoring Gene Deinert for his many years of service. 7. At 8:28 pm council entered Executive Session for personnel and legal SDCL 1-25-2.1 and 2.3. Council exited Executive Session at 8:42 pm. Motion by Renken, second by DeKok to adjourn at 8:43 p.m. Weston Frank Mayor Laura Mayclin Finance Officer GENERAL Weston Frank 170.85 wages David Anderson 60.03 wages Connor Powell 60.03 wages Dave Renken 60.03 wages Sherri Kayser 60.03 wages Roger DeKok 60.03 wages Darin Moke 60.03 wages Ardis Overweg 589.79 wages Gene Deinert 3,728.11 wages Ryan Stahl 3,244.42 wages Laura Mayclin 1,084.00 wages Glen Wentland 165.24 wages MV School 75.00 rent SD Retirement 1,121.40 retire Verizon 61.15 util Santel 236.74 util Northwestern Energy 1,377.91 util L&L Sanitation 4,992.00 garb Forum Communication 62.65 publ SD State Treasurer (DOR) 350.64 sales tax SD Reemployment Ins 40.42 Unempl CorTrust 2,835.03 941 Menards 114.26 supplies Westy’s 112.56 Fuel MVG&O 594.84 Fuel Runnings 157.71 Maint Carquest 303.05 supplies J&W Mktg 355.00 Mgmt CorTrust Visa 195.98 supplies Kalissa Mayclin 50.00 Cleaning Schoenfelder 287.55 Repairs Jones Supply 74.62 supplies TSD Construction 433.67 Repairs M&L Repair 56.75 Repairs Scott Supply 649.74 Repairs SD Retirement 57.01 Fee WATER Gene Deinert 230.87 wages Davison Rural Water 10,925.95 water Santel 45.58 util Northwestern Energy 301.63 util SD DOH 30.00 Lab CorTrust 38.26 941 Menards 188.30 supplies Runnings 139.00 Maint CorTrust Visa 167.50 supplies Schoenfelder 428.57 Repairs Jones Supply 74.62 supplies CITY TAX Northwestern Energy 25.76 util SEWER Northwestern Energy 131.44 util CorTrust Visa 106.00 supplies SEWER PROJECT USBank 16,346.28 Project Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $56.36 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 22, 2023) 242671