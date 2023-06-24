MT. VERNON CITY COUNCIL Council Minutes June 12, 2023 The regular meeting of the Mt. Vernon City Council was called to order at 7:00 pm by Council President Dave Anderson, with the following council members present: D. Renken, S. Kayser, D. Moke and R. DeKok. Mayor Weston Frank attended virtually through Facetime. Also present: Maint. Officers G. Deinert and R. Stahl, and Fin. Officer L. Mayclin. Attending for public participation were: Darcy Deinert and Becky Kloos, representing the Baseball Association, and Eric Prunty from Brosz Engineering. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited to begin the meeting. All motions are unanimously approved unless otherwise stated. Motion by Renken, second by Moke to approve the agenda. D. Deinert and B. Klooz reported that the seeding of the baseball field far exceeded the anticipated amount. They mentioned that the grant doesn’t include grass, so the amateurs are picking up the difference between the amount they receive from the city and the total amount. They also noted that they need assistance with watering in the mornings, because their schedules are becoming very busy. Stahl will with work with them assisting with watering in mornings as necessary. Eric Prunty with Brosz Engineering discussed the Community Access Grant scoring, which has changed, possibly making qualifying easier than in recent years. Council advised that SPN is working with District III on our behalf with the Railroad Street project, with which SPN originally provided service for the city. Prunty also discussed the drainage project on Northview with council. We received a proposal of $13,836 from Schoenfelder. Brosz originally thought the amount would be around $5,700, but that wasn’t a quote, simply an engineer’s estimate of costs. G. Deinert will get a proposal from Zach Scott for the drainage work on Northview so the city can go forward with a plan. Motion by Renken, second by Kayser to approve the following consent items for May: Financial Statement, General Fund Balances, Credits Report/Bank Statement and Payment of Bills. Motion by Moke, second by Renken to amend the May Council Minutes to include the amount approved for grass seed for the baseball fields at the park. The amount approved by council was $650. After the amendment, motion by Kayser, second by DeKok to approve the May Council Minutes. Bills: OLD BUSINESS 1. The siding on the west side of The Hall has been repaired. 2. Renken is still working on the code enforcement issue, trying to get a retired officer from Mitchell to help us out in this area. 3. The welcome packet is close to complete – just adding a few extra details - and will be distributed by council as new residents arrive. It will change as needed when changes occur in the city. Mayclin will bring packets and addresses to council meetings for distribution. 4. There is no update on the plan for planting trees at the park. NEW BUSINESS 1. Stahl informed council about an RV trailer being brought in for a resident, which will require a new meter. G. Deinert and Stahl reported to council about an ongoing issue with the water tower. The interior coating is peeling off and clogging the pumps. Maguire Iron is the last company we had work on the tower, so council wants to be sure it isn’t something that arose from that maintenance. 2. Mayclin discussed a couple of bills that had been received that should be going to another party. One is the responsibility of the fire department and the other is the responsibility of the amateurs. 3. Motion by Renken, second by Moke to continue the Joint Cooperative Agreement with District III. The motion passed. Anderson abstained from the vote. 4. The fire department requested that the city pay for some drainage work at their new site. After discussion, Kayser made a motion for the city to pay for the drainage work at the new fire department site. There was no second, and the motion died. 5. Council discussed an upcoming fiber optic project by Santel Communications. Depth requirement for placement of the cable is minimum 18 inches and maximum 36 inches. 6. Council discussed the information provided by Mayor Frank from his ride-along on garbage. They also looked over a letter Frank has written to inform residents of detailed information on the new garbage service. The letter will be sent out soon. 7. Executive Session for personnel and legal SDCL 1-25-2.1 and 2.3 was not necessary. Motion by Kayser, second by Moke to adjourn at 8:50 p.m. Dave Anderson Council President Laura Mayclin Finance Officer GENERAL Weston Frank 170.85 wages David Anderson 60.03 wages Connor Powell 60.03 wages Dave Renken 60.03 wages Sherri Kayser 60.03 wages Roger DeKok 60.03 wages Darin Moke 60.03 wages Ardis Overweg 589.79 wages Gene Deinert 3,728.11 wages Ryan Stahl 3,244.42 wages Laura Mayclin 826.64 wages Glen Wentland 206.54 wages MV School 75.00 rent SD Retirement 1,121.40 retire Verizon 61.15 util Santel 237.18 util Northwestern Energy 1,114.17 util Davison Co Sheriff 1,800.00 fees Petrik 4,992.00 garb Miedema 869.16 City Cleanup Forum Communication 86.46 publ SD State Treasurer (DOR) 295.93 sales tax CorTrust 2,762.84 941 Menards 72.56 supplies Westy’s 732.38 Fuel Cortrust Visa 63.92 supplies SD Fed Prop 267.00 supplies Carquest 104.59 supplies Mitchell Iron 31.90 supplies Runnings 162.95 supplies Scott Supply 284.44 Repairs Davison County 153.00 Maint Morgan Theeler 171.00 Legal National Geographic 45.00 Subsc Ardis Overweg 410.51 supplies Central Square 1,327.44 Software Newman Signs 167.55 Repairs Wilbur Ellis 346.00 Maint Henke Tractor 780.11 Repairs WATER Gene Deinert 230.87 wages Davison Rural Water 7,089.35 water Northwestern Energy 80.26 util CorTrust 38.26 941 Menards 67.99 supplies SD DOH 15.00 Lab Cortrust Visa 657.49 supplies USA Blue Book 73.96 Repairs Metering & Tech 1,002.47 Repairs CITY TAX Northwestern Energy 18.71 util SEWER Santel 45.56 util Northwestern Energy 144.63 util Dakota Pump 9,129.91 Maint Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $62.65 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. 