MOUNT VERNON SCHOOL DISTRICT 17-3 CERTIF

MOUNT VERNON SCHOOL DISTRICT 17-3 CERTIFIED EMPLOYEE LISTING 2023-2024 Eric Denningn Supt./9-12 Principal 86000 Activities Director 8000 Head Boys Basketball Coach 5000 Insurance-full single $552.40 per month Supp. Retirement-$800 per month Stephanie VanZee Principal Grades PreK-8 10 months 76000 Insurance-full family $1657.10 per month Teresa Wessel Financial Consultant $240/day as needed Allison Sandland Business Manager 56000 Insurance-full family $1657.10 per month Sue Stahl Administrative Assistant $21.65/hr at 8hrs/day 45032 Christine Bosma Guidance 57101 Kim Beach Special Education/Middle School Grades 7-12 56781 Hannah Caery MS/HS Language Arts 45901 Senior Projects 2500 Amber Cope Elementary Instructor 46501 Darcy Deinert K-8 PE Instructor/HS Health/PE 57395 Head Volleyball Coach 5000 Assistant Girls Basketball Coach 3500 Barbara Ewing Elementary Instructor 61021 Megan Smith Preschool instructor 42650 Jocelyn Van Dyke Elementary Instructor 48850 Jason Helling Elementary Instructor 46951 Head Boys Track Coach 5000 Assistant Boys Basketball Coach 3500 Chase Hetland High School Science Instructor 50943 JH Boys Basketball Coach 2200 Head Boys Golf Coach 3800 Chase Jamison Vocal and Instrumental Instructor 49101 Concert Choir 6-12 622.5 Concert Band 5-12 933.75 Marching Band 1035 Pep Band 1140 Jenna Jamison Vocal and Instrumental Instructor 4820 Concert Band 5-12 311.25 Concert Choir 6-12 622.5 Concert Choir PK-5 1245 One Act Play Director 1665 Dillon Johnson High School Math Instructor 48084 Route bus trips-$50.00 per trip 17900 Becky Klooz Elementary Instructor 48858 Assistant Volleyball Coach 3500 Preston Kristensen Tech Instructor .6 FTE 33591 Tech Coordinator .4 FTE 22394 GBB Head Coach 5000 Media/Video Broadcasting 2000 Testing Coordinator 2500 Assist Track Coach 3500 Brent Olson Middle School Instructor 55058 Head Football Coach 5000 Michelle Prien Elementary Instructor 57395 Kandy Punt Librarian $32.10/hr up to .4375 FTE 20223 17.5 hrs/wk when in session Oral Interp Advisor 1665 Elizabeth Sampson Special Education Instructor PK-6 59283 Special Education Director 2500 Maxwell Schaffer High School Social Science 49633 Assistant Girls Basketball Coach 3500 Dana Schuldt Art Instructor 48858 Student Council 1350 Yearbook Advisor 2610 Tonia Van Drongelen Title Instructor 55767 School Improvement Coordinator 2500 Michelle Karst Reading Interventionist 54150 6th Grade Language Arts 9309 Insurance benefit of $650.00 per month CLASSIFIED STAFF FOR 2023-2024 Beth Becker Special Education Aide $16.95 per hour-8 hours per day Brigitt Belau Custodial $17.30 per hour-40 hours per week 1 hr additional per school day. Heather Fristad Head Food Sevice $16.95 per hour-8 hours per day Sue Gerlach Special Education Aide $16.95 per hour-8 hours per day Kari Helma Food Service Worker $15.30 per hour- 6.25 hours per day Deb Koch Food Service Worker $15.30 per hour- 5.5 hours per day Dave Kluth Head of Maintenance and Operation $20.90 per hour-40 hours per week, 1hr additional per school day and events Ron Long Route Bus Driver $100.00 per day for am and pm route Joni Steinle Special Education Aide $16.95 per hour-8 hours per day Summer Custodial $17.30per hour-40 hour week Summer Only Dawn-Nolz Olsen Special Education Aide $16.95 per hour-8 hours per day Alan Schroeder Bus Driver $100.00 per day for am and pm route Amanda Tollefson Special Education Aide $16.95 per hour-8 hours per day Mandy Williams Special Education Aide $16.95 per hour-8 hours per day Insurance benefit of $650.00 per month.