Mount Vernon School District 17-3 Board of Education Minutes July 10, 2023 The regular meeting of the Mount Vernon School District 17-3 Board of Education was held on Monday, July 10, 2023, in the Mount Vernon School After School Program room at 6:00 p.m. Dale Larsch, Board Vice Chairman, called the meeting to order with the following present: Jeff Miiller, Justin Klumb, Michael Deinert and Karlee Teisler. Also present were: Eric Denning, Superintendent/9-12 Principal, Stephanie VanZee, Principal Grades PK-8, and Allison Sandland, Business Manager. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. All motions are considered unanimous unless otherwise stated. Justin Klumb made a motion to approve the additions of Line items 1(Oath of Office Statement) adding Jeff Miiller, line 4: addition of Mid Central Minutes to consent agenda, and Line item 14: addition of SDCL 1-25-2-(3) Legal and with these additions approve the agenda for the July 10, 2023, regular meeting. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 7-23-1 Oath of Office Statement was read by Dale Larsch as a re-elected board member. This position is for a 3 year term with no election held. Mike Deinert made a motion to approve the following consent agenda items: Minutes of the June 15, 2023 regular meeting and the June 29, 2023 special meeting, and acknowledge minutes of Core and Mid Central. Karlee Teisler seconded. Motion 07-23-02 Justin Klumb made a motion to approve payment of June and July 2023 claims. Jeff Miiller seconded the motion. Motion 7-23-3 A discussion was held on a disclosure of conflict of interest (SDCL 3-23-6) The 2023-2024 budget hearing was held at 6:30 p.m. Approval of the budget was tabled until the regular August 2023 meeting. Dale Larsch turned the meeting over to Allison Sandland for election of Board Chairman. Jeff Miiller made a motion to nominate Dale Larsch as Board Chairman. Mike Deinert made a motion to cease nominations and cast a unanimous ballot. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 7-23-4 Dale Larsch is the Board Chairman for 2023-2024 school year by unanimous ballot. Mike Deinert made a motion to nominate Jeff Miiller as Vice Chairman. Mike Deinert made a motion to cease nominations and cast a unanimous ballot. Karlee Teisler seconded. Motion 7-23-5 Jeff Miiller is the Vice-Chairman for 2023-2024 school year by unanimous ballot. Mike Deinert made a motion to approve the following reorganization items, Noting the correction to item Z: Date corrections for 2024 Commencement. 1. Set the regular monthly meetings at 6:00 p.m. on the 2nd Monday of each month in the Mount Vernon School under Robert’s Rules of Order. 2. Approve travel rates at the state rate of $.51 per mile and board per diem at $50.00 per meeting. 3. Designated members and alternates for 2023-2024 Board Negotiations/Budget Deinert and Larsch Alt-Teisler Mid-Central Cooperative Board Larsch and/or Deinert CORE Board Larsch and/or Deinert City Board of Equalization Miiller and/or Klumb Park Board Klumb and/or Miiller Personnel and Activities Klumb and/or Teisler Building, Grounds, & Transportation Deinert and/or Miiller Curriculum/Instruction & Board Policies Larsch and/or Teisler Bid openings & Tabulations Deinert and/or Klumb Heroes’ Field Selection Committee Miiller and/or Klumb MVP Athletic Cooperative Committee Deinert and Klumb 4. Adoption of standing Board of Education authorizations for 2023-2024 Authorize Allison Sandland advances of tax settlements, investment of inactive funds, fund and board-approved transfers, prevailing wage coordinator, petty cash fund of $300.00, to make payments of bills that could charge late fees if not paid by the regular meetings to be run between the 1st and the 5th and listed at the regular board meeting, prepare and advertise bid notices, openings, and tabulations, authorized representative for fiscal records of state and federal programs. Authorize Supt. Denning-representative to oversee all applications for state and federal programs, Title IX Grievance Coordinator, Fed. Program Coordinator, and 504 Coordinator, advertise for vacancies, employment of temporary personnel, serve as purchasing agent, attendance of meetings or his designated representative to attend the meetings, temporary assignment of open enrollment students, and be coordinator to acquire surplus property from SD Federal Property Agency. 5. Designate Cortrust Bank as official depositor for 2023-2024. 6. Designate Daily Republic as the official newspaper for 2023-2024. 7. Authorize Chairman Dale Larsch or Vice Chairman Jeff Miiller to countersign checks with the business manager Allison Sandland. 8. Election officials will be hired as needed. 9.Publish the salary listing for 2023-2024. 10. Authorize the Business Manager, Allison Sandland to prepare and submit the annual report and state aid applications. 11. Approve the Board of Education Policy Handbook as available in the administrative offices. 12. Acknowledge all volunteers for the school district are not covered under workmen’s compensation. 13. Allow the Superintendent and Business Manager to seek applications for employment. 14. Approve procedures for calling off school and doing all disaster drills as needed. School cancellations will be on KMIT, KOOL 98, and television stations KELO-TV, KDLT, and KSFY-TV, and use Infinite Campus and Apptegy notification systems. 15. Approve 2024 Commencement Exercises for Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 1:00 p.m.(CST) 16. Distribute complimentary activity passes to the following: Family passes to School Board Members 2 each to ordained ministers or pastors of the school district 2 or as needed and determined by the Superintendent Family passes to all school employees 17. Set Gate Admission and Activity Ticket rates: $3.00 for students $5.00 for adults Activity Passes Family $85.00 Single Adult $60.00 MVP Student (1st-12) FREE Grandparents $40.00 couple/$30.00 single Lifetime Golden Age Passes for Senior Citizens-age 60 and over-are available upon request 18. Establish Food Service rates School Lunch rates Grades K-5=$2.95, Grades 6-8=$3.25, Grades 9-12=$3.30, Adults-$4.40 Reduced Price-$.40 School Breakfast rates Students-$2.15, Adults-$2.75 Reduced Price-$.30 19. Set part-time help, substitute wages, and substitute teacher wages according to the schedule in the administrative offices. 20. Designate Rodney Freeman as legal counsel. 21. Mount Vernon Gas & Oil and Westy’s, will alternate months for any fuel used for school-owned vehicles, with a $.04 (cents) discount per gallon off the pump prices. 22. GASB policies on file in the Business Office will be used for 2023-2024. 23. Interest money from all funds may be transferred to the General Fund at the end of 2023-2024 if deemed necessary. Justin Klumb seconded this motion. Motion 7-23-6 Supt./Principle/AD Eric Denning gave a report on the following topics: ASBSD/SASD Joint Convention which will be held Aug 3rd & 4th and Dual Sport Policy consideration. PreK -8 Principal, Stephanie VanZee gave a report on recent professional development opportunities that staff has been attending this summer. Jeff Miiller made a motion to cast votes for Adam Shaw and Ryan Rollinger for the SDHSAA Board of Control openings. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 7-23-7 An update was given on the 2023-2024 Capital Outlay summer projects. A discussion was held on the hosting of an open house for any potential new students/families that would have an interest in coming to school in Mount Vernon. The event will be advertised on the radio as it has in the past, along with notices on our website and social media platforms. The open house will be July 25th from 5-7pm. There will be a Welcome Back night for all students on Monday, August 14th for all elementary students. This will be the night the students can bring their supplies and meet their teachers. A discussion was held regarding surplus items. Mike Deinert made a motion to declare the 2009 activity bus as disposable surplus due to a bad motor, bus will be taken to the salvage yard. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 7-23-8 Business Manager Allison Sandland presented the 2022-2023 MVP Coop report to the board. Mike Deinert made a motion to approve the report and its findings. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 7-23-9 Justin Klumb made a motion to enter Executive Session (SDCL 1-25-2-(3)) Legal matter at 7:37pm. Karlee Teisler seconded. 7-23-10 Board Chair Dale Larsch declared the Board out of executive session at 7:41pm. Mike Deinert made a motion to approve the following statement, Resolved that the Mount Vernon School District 17-3 consents to forward and ask the Court to lift the stay of the lawsuit filed by the South Dakota Department of Education filed in Hughes County. Karlee Teisler seconded the motion. Motion 7-23-11 Next board meeting will be held on Monday, Aug 14th, 2023 at 7:30pm. Jeff Miiller made a motion to adjourn at 7:44 p.m. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 7-22-12 Approved Bills for 06/30/2023. General Fund : CannonBall Marketing-Media Ad 6326.86; CHS-Supplies 153.48; City of Mt Vernon-Water 812.05; Forum Communications-Ad 22.16; Interstate Tire and Auto- Repairs/Supplies 1793; Midwest Fire and Safety-Inspection 682; Santel Communications- Phone 121.47;SD Dept of Health-Health Services 840; SD Mail-AD 352; SunGold-Awards 60; Tiger Striping- Supplies 1113. Special Education: Children’s Care Hospital- Tuition 6500; SD Dept of Human Services-Residental 8230.52. Approved Bills for 07/10/2023. General Fund: Amazon-Supplies 3374.09; Mike Fox-Classes 86.38; KO Pest Control-Service 275; Rschool-Fees 300; Tech Solutions-Service 3255; TIE-Fees 1000; Trane-Service Agreement 2986.34; Verizon Wireless- phone 40.01. Capital Outlay Apptegy-Fees 6190; Book Systems-Fees 1490; G&RControls-Service Agreement 6000.01; Hauff Mid America-VB Uniforms 2747.65; Infinite Campus-Fees 1314.15; Innovative Office Solutions- Lunch tables 20797.65; IXL-Subscription 11130; SHI-Dues 1861.68; State of SD-Lighting Project 11650; Sterling-Server 7596.91. Special Education: Amazon-Supplies 149.56; CORE- Fees 16277.56. PAYROLL 6-23 GENERAL FUND-1111-ELEM-$53596.80; 1121-MS-$25934.84, 1131-HS-$44999.50, 1111 993-ESSER 5216, 1111-999-REAP-$1444.46, 1141-PreSchool- $1200, 1273 Title-$3375.48, 2122-GUIDANCE- $4536.84, 2222-LIBRARY-$918.84, 2227-TECHNOLOGY-$2301.26, 2319-BOE-$2500; 2321-SUPT.- $6061.04, 2410-PRIN.-$11055.65, 2529-BUS.MGR.-$4919.74, 2549-CUST.-$8765.32, 2552-TRANS.-$800, 3500-ASP-$30.98; 6900-CO. CURR.-$7145.70. SPECIAL EDUCATION-1221-$6580.17, 1222-$6118.60, 1226-$566.24. FOOD SERVICE-2562-$1911.32. BENEFITS 6-23 GENERAL FUND-SO. SEC./MED-$13643.09, RETIREMENT-$10082.72, INSURANCE-$17040.61, SUPP. RETIREMENT-$800.00 SPECIAL EDUCATION-SO.SEC/MED-$919.18, RETIREMENT-$719.31, INSURANCE- $1517.80; FOOD SERVICE-SO. SEC./MED-$117.37, RETIREMENT-$73.62, INSURANCE-$568.99 Published 1 time at the total approximate cost of $80.45 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 22, 2023) 242790