Mount Vernon School District 17-3 Board of Education Special Meeting Minutes Thursday, June 29th, 2023 A special meeting of the Mount Vernon School District 17-3 Board of Education was held on Thursday, June 29th, 2023, in the Mount Vernon School at 6:00pm in the Afterschool Program room. Dale Larsch, Board Vice Chairman, called the meeting to order with the following present: Craig Pickart, Jeff Miiller, and Mike Deinert. Also present were Superintendent/K-12 Principal, Clint Nelson and Eric Denning, Principal Grades 6-12, and Allison Sandland, Business Manager. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Open Forum. All motions are to be considered unanimous unless otherwise stated. Mike Deinert made a motion to approve the agenda for the June 29th, 2023, special meeting. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 06-23-02-01 Craig Pickart made a motion to approve payment of claims through June 29th, 2023. Jeff Miiller seconded the motion. Motion 06-23-02-02 A report was given by Business Manager Allison Sandland on all funds at the end of fiscal year 2023. No budget supplements or transfers are needed. No motion made. Based on SDCL 3-23-6, an opportunity for public school officials to disclose any conflicts of interest was provided. No conflicts to report. At the board meeting on June 15th,2023 the board tabled the discussion on the request for Professional Development Advancement. A continued discussion was held, and Mike Deinert made a motion to approve a $1000 stipend to Eric Denning for the school year 23-24 to be applied to the cost of his professional development. Craig Pickart seconded. Motion 06-23-02-03 Craig Pickart made a motion to approve the contracts of Michelle Karst as the reading Interventionist and 6th grade language arts teacher. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 06-23-02-04 No Executive Session. The next regular board meeting will be held on Monday, July 10th, 2024, at 6pm in the After School Program room. Craig Pickart made a motion to adjourn at 6:40 pm. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 06-23-02-05