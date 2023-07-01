Mount Vernon School District 17-3 Board of Education Minutes June 15, 2023 The regular meeting of the Mount Vernon School District 17-3 Board of Education was held on Thursday, June 15th, 2023 in the Mount Vernon School at 6:00 p.m. in the Afterschool Program room. Dale Larsch Board Chairman, called the meeting to order with the following present: Craig Pickart, Jeff Miiller, Mike Deinert and Justin Klumb. Superintendent/PK-5 Principal Clint Nelson, Eric Denning-Principal 6-12, and Allison Sandland- Business Manager were also present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Open forum. All motions are to be considered unanimous unless otherwise stated. Justin Klumb made a motion to approve the agenda for the June 15, 2023, meeting. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 06-23-01 Craig Pickart made a motion to approve the following consent agenda items: Minutes of the May 8th, 2023, regular meeting and CORE minutes. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 06-23-2 Justin Klumb made a motion to approve the following May 2023 financial reports: 05/01/2023 General Fund Capital Outlay Fund Special Education Fund Food Service Fund Enterprise Fund Trust & Agency Fund Cash 665479.75 1009311.61 -184941.23 73312.16 9062.35 127432.02 Savings 343996.76 107389.13 Local Rev. 264267.55 243148.73 144441.10 7192.40 6155.18 County Rev. 1068.08 State Rev. 128741 177530 Transfer/Fed 8162.28 Total Rev. 394076.63 243148.73 321971.10 15354.68 6155.18 Accts. Pay. 49256.31 40492.39 23298.94 9358.62 0 23190.69 Payroll 172193.12 29710.71 9035.02 1300.14 Total Exp. 221449.43 40492.39 53009.65 18393.64 1300.14 23190.69 Adjust/Due 7454 30.90 05/31/2023 Cash 845560.95 1211998.85 84020.22 70273.20 7762.21 110396.51 Savings 343996.76 107389.13 Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 06-23-3 Craig Pickart made a motion to approve the concession stand report for 22-23 school year. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 06-23-4 Jeff Miiller made a motion to approve the June 2023 monthly claims. Mike Deinert seconded. Motion 06-23-5 Based on SDCL 3-23-6, an opportunity for public school officials to disclose any conflicts of interest was provided. No Conflicts presented. Clint Nelson, Supt., and PK-5 Principal, reported 4th quarter attendance. Eric Denning, Principal-Grades 6-12/Athletic Director, reported on Options for our students when Credit Recovery is needed, MCTEA classes that may be available to our students, Enrollment for Second Chance Academy, Updates on School Improvement Plan (SIP) team and the data retreat they attended, and updates on the Cannonball marketing schedule. The 1st reading of the following policies was discussed: AA and ABA. Craig Pickart made a motion to approve the 2nd reading of the following policies: LA and LB. Mike Deinert seconded. Motion 06-23-6 A discussion was held, and Craig Pickart made a motion to discontinue the After School Program for the 23-24 school year. Mike Deinert seconded. Motion 6-23-7 Jeff Miiller made a motion to approve the contracts for Pre-school teacher Megan Smith and Kindergarten teacher Jocelyn Van Dyke. Mike Deinert seconded. Motion 6-23-8 Craig Pickart made a motion to approve contracts for Administration staff members Eric Denning, Stephanie VanZee and Allison Sandland. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 6-23-9 Justin Klumb made a motion to approve open enrollment forms #23-24-01 through #23-24-08. Craig Pickart seconded. Motion 6-23-10 Jeff Miiller made a motion to approve the 23-24 Comprehensive Plan. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 6-23-11 A discussion was held to review a request for Professional Development Advancement. The board asked to table the topic, to allow time to gather more information needed. It will be discussed again at the June 29th, 2032 special meeting. Craig Pickart made a motion to accept changes and make increases to the MVP coop coaching salary pay schedule. Mike Deinert seconded. Motion 6-23-12 A discussion was held in consideration of adding a policy to the MVP athletics, involving a student being in 2 sports in the same season. This discussion has been tabled until the regular meeting on July 10th, 2023. Craig Pickart made a motion that Mt Vernon school district will participate in Teacher Apprenticeship Program. Mike Deinert seconded. Motion 6-23-13 Mike Deinert made a motion to approve the surplus list presented as disposable surplus. Technology will be picked up for recycling. Craig Pickart seconded. Motion 6-23-14 A discussion was held on the proposed preventative maintenance agreement with G&R Controls. Mike Deinert made a motion to accept the plan with G&R Controls for a one-year service agreement. Jeff Miiller seconded. Motion 6-23-15 Jeff Miiller made a motion to offer a contract to Michelle Karst as Reading Interventionist and 6th grade Language arts. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 6-23-16 Mike Deinert made a motion to continue with Tech Solutions, and approve the 23-24 service contract. Justin Klumb seconded. Motion 6-23-17 The MV Board of Education would like to recognize all athletes who qualified for state boys and girls golf and track. Executive Session: None Jeff Miiller made a motion to adjourn at 7:25 p.m. Craig Pickart seconded. Motion 6-23-18 There will be a scheduled special meeting on Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:00. The next regular meeting will be Monday, July 10, 2023, starting @ 6:00 pm in the After School Program room. PAYROLL 5-23 GENERAL FUND-1111-ELEM-$30404.48; 1121-MS-$14302.70, 1131-HS-$22778.58, 1111 993-ESSER 4016, 1111-999-REAP-$1460.46, 1141-PreSchool- $2400, 1273 Title-$2965.20, 2122-GUIDANCE-$4536.84, 2222-LIBRARY-$1905.38, 2227-TECHNOLOGY-$2132.26, 2321-SUPT.-$6072.24, 2410-PRIN.-$16538.96, 2529-BUS.MGR.-$4416.66, 2549-CUST.-$7448.79, 2552-TRANS.-$7800, 3500-ASP-$698.54; 6900-CO. CURR.-$12705.86. SPECIAL EDUCATION-1221-$10254.94, 1222-$13697.49, 1226-$566.24. FOOD SERVICE-2562-$7290.71. BENEFITS 5-23 GENERAL FUND-SO. SEC./MED-$10107.05, RETIREMENT-$7717.45, INSURANCE-$14429.80, SUPP. RETIREMENT-$800.00 SPECIAL EDUCATION-SO.SEC/MED-$1743.59, RETIREMENT-$1470.60, INSURANCE-$1969.69; FOOD SERVICE-SO. SEC./MED-$510.05, RETIREMENT-$436.58, INSURANCE-$794.30. Approved Bills for 05/08/2023. General Fund : ACT-Supplies 769.12; Amazon-Supplies 16.92; ASBSD-Dues 981.50; Chris Bosma-Fees 276.30; Capitol One-Supplies 218.92; CHS-Supplies 247.50; City of Mt Vernon-Water 961.22; Days Inn-Rooms 744; Eric Denning-Supplies 117.80; Angela Eide-Classes 144.50; Forum Communications-Ad 156.98; Mike Fox-Classes 144.50; Holiday Inn-Rooms 5021.64; Jostens-Supplies 31.56; Lennox School-Entries 150; Marks Photography- Supplies 80; Mebius Nursery-Supplies 187.50; Menards-Supplies 206.32; Midwestern Mechanical-Annual Inspection 350; Mt Vernon Gas &Oil-Fuel 3537.14; North Central Seed-Supplies 600; Northwestern Energy- Electric/Gas 4702.67; O’Connor Co-Supplies 1251.86; Santel Communications- Phone 133.83; SASD-Dues 837; SDHSAA-Supplies 48; Sign Pro-Supplies 375; Katie Stange-Classes 144.50; SunGold-Awards 1209; Tech Solutions-Service 3031; Turf Titans- Mowing 4215; Tonia VanDrongelen-Classes 144.50; Verizon Wireless- phone 80.02; Westy’s-Fuel 707.39. Capital Outlay Access Systems-lease 1227.43; Cortrust Bank-Certificate 18929.86; First Dakota National Bank-Bond 400. Special Education: Career Connections-Day programs 398.48; CORE- Fees 15545.13; Children’s Care Hospital- Tuition 4875; Mileage to Parent-247.86; Palace Transit-Tokens 32; SD Dept of Human Services-Residental 15641.23; SD Dept of Education- Fees 25. Food Service: County Fair-Food 19.76; CWD- Foods 2085; East Side Dairy- Milk 572.27; Mona Eigenmann-Refund 51.25; Brian Froning-Refund 20.90; Weston Geppert-Refund 9.67; Chipp Gerlach-Refund 189.05; Mikki Keeble-Refund 40; Margaret Salmonson-Refund 99.20, Bob Stoltz-Refund 25.15. Imprest Trust & Agency: 05/2023 Clubhouse Hotel-Room 213.63; Parkston School-Reg Fees 299.60; Platte Geddes School-Entries/Fees 395.54; SDASBO-Fees 50; 06-15-23 Burke School-Entries 40; Damani Casillas-Fees 13.75; Hanson School-Entries 118.81; Ashlee Hanson-Fees 517; Mason Hetland-Fees 275; McCook Central School-Entries 150; Petty Cash-Meals 2184. Debit Card: 5/2023: That’s Great News- Supplies $293.70; Howard wood Dakota Relays-Entries $500. Published 1 times at the total approximate cost of $155.54 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com. (July 1, 2023)